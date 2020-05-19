Clear
Local artist paints mural to celebrate 2020 graduating seniors

Posted: May 19, 2020 4:33 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

A new mural is up in South Huntsville, celebrating the graduating class of 2020.

It's located at the intersection of Haysland Road and Memorial Parkway.

The painter of the mural says graduating seniors can celebrate themselves while social distancing, by coming in their caps and gowns and taking pictures.

Sarah Finlen told WAAY 31 the mural took a week to paint!

The plan was organized by Grissom High School, South Huntsville Main Business Association, and Hayes Farm.

Finlen says paint and brushes were donated by the Lowes in South Huntsville.

The mural was originally painted for Grissom High School students, but the Grissom school logo is spaced away from the balloons in the middle, so that any high school senior can take a picture in front of it.

"Seniors this year looking back, it's a very unique story and although it might hurt a little right now, I think we are all going to grow from it. They're all so resilient and I think this will be a good reminder of that," said artist, Sarah Finlen.

"It is a group event that ties them together and have a feeling that something happened in thier life," said wall owner, John Hayes.

Finlen says she hopes this mural reminds students that the Huntsville community is proud of them.

Grissom High School students are scheduled to get professional pictures taken in front of the painting this Friday and Saturday.

South Huntsville Main Business Association will be paying for the professional pictures.

The mural will be up for only about three months because Hayes says the building is scheduled to be torn down.

