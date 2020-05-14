North Alabama superintendents anticipating start of school next year

The Alabama State Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Thursday.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey said there is a task force that will meet next week to discuss the plan for possibly reopening schools this fall.

Superintendents WAAY 31 spoke with say they would love to be able to go back to school next year as normal.

"Our hope is that we are able to start back in a traditional face to face fashion," said Cindy Wigley, Marshall County Schools Superintendent.

Wigley she said she expects a mix of online and face-to-face learning when school starts back next year.

Arab City Schools Superintendent Johnny Berry told WAAY 31 he anticipates students entering the doors of schools in August.

"I would love to say we are going to have a normal start. I'm hopeful and optimistic," he said.

Both superintendents WAAY 31 spoke with said the safety and well being of their students is their number one priority going into next school year.

"It's at the forefront of all of our decisions and will continue to be," said Wigley.

Both superintendents said they are waiting on guidelines from the state but are making plans for students.

"We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to make sure our kids are safe and that we can teach them in a manner that we need to teach them so they can move forward," said Berry.

Berry said Arab City Schools will hold summer classes in-person and believe they can social distance those students.

He said the one class students will not be able to take this summer is the driving portion of driver's ed.