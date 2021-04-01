Local Huntsville churches celebrating Easter in person with added precautions

Some churches in Huntsville are having in person Easter services this year.

Something that many churches were unable to do last year at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

We spoke with church leaders Thursday about their COVID precautions for services.

Pastor Travis Collins said that last year's services were unusual, but this year people will be able to gather for Easter.

"This time a year ago we were all just sitting around trying to figure out how to be church when you can't be together," said Travis Collins, First Baptist Church Senior Pastor.

Now people can come together for Easter, but with limitations.

Masks, social distancing and capacity limits are all things the church is doing to protect worshipers.

"We understand that the experts are telling us to not let down our guard prematurely and we certainly want to respect that," said Collins.

Collins said they also added an extra Easter service this year to allow for more space.

Other churches in the area are offering some outdoor services, like First Christian Church.

"We are going to be doing an outdoor service on Holy Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon. That service is concentrated for young families, for those who have children as well," said Reverend Paul Allen, Senior Pastor First Christian Church.

People also have the option to attend in person services.

Reverend Paul Allen said there will be multiple precautions in place for them like pews being roped off.

"We're also going to be refraining from congregational signing and congregational speaking, but have plenty of solos available and lots of special music as well," said Allen.

Now there will be around half the amount of people inside both churches, but people will be able to come together this year.

"This Sunday we celebrate the most hope filled day of the entire year," said Collins.

First Baptist Church and First Christian Church both share their services online so, you can still celebrate Easter from your home.

First Christian Church is holding their regularly scheduled service tonight and will start Easter services Saturday.

First Baptist Church will start Easter services on Good Friday.