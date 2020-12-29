Lincoln Health System implements no-visitor policy due to coronavirus

The Lincoln Health System is reimplementing its no-visitor policy due to the area’s rise of coronavirus cases and high hospital volumes.

The policy is effective Tuesday, Dec. 29.

According to a Facebook post from Lincoln Health System, exceptions include the following:

LMC Labor and Delivery Unit will limit visitors to 2 designated support people per adult patient. No siblings will be allowed to visit at this time.

LMC pediatric patients (under the age of 18) will be allowed to have 2 designated support people.

For end-of-life care at LMC, a patient may have 2 visitors.

For disabled or cognitively impaired patients, one visitor will be allowed if approved by the administrator on call.

Lincoln Health System says patients, visitors and employees will be screened for coronavirus symptoms before being allowed to enter patient care areas.