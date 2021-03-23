Lincoln County, Tennessee expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older

Alabama has just started vaccinating people in Phase 1C, but to the north of us in Lincoln County, Tennessee, everyone 16 and older is now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman is excited that anyone who wants a vaccine can now get one in the county. He says Lincoln County and the state of Tennessee have done a wonderful job administering vaccines.

To get the vaccine, you still have to have an appointment at one of the vaccination sites in the county. People from Alabama, though, are allowed to come to Lincoln County to get it, because it is a federal program.

"With it being a federal program, the way I look at it is we have citizens who work in Huntsville. Some of them go to Huntsville Hospital. Huntsville Hospital is not going to say no to a Lincoln County resident for medical care, and we're not going to say no to anybody outside of our county," said Mayor Newman.

You can make an appointment for the vaccine through the Lincoln County Health Department, select Walmarts or at Carter's Drug Store.