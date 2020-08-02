Lincoln County Schools prepares buildings for first day

Lincoln County Schools faculty members, parents and students are all gearing up for the first day of school on Monday, and that includes some last minute preparations.

The principal of Lincoln County High School says custodians are wiping down everything one last time before the first day, but students should also try to be responsible and follow CDC guidelines as much as they can.

"We're definitely nervous and apprehensive and it's a lot to try to keep 850 students six feet apart the entire school day," said principal, Billy Owens.

Lincoln County High School principal, Billy Owens, says Monday will be a first day of school like no other.

"We have to take care of ourselves and social distancing is going to be important," said Owens.

He sent out an email Sunday morning to high school students asking them to do just that.

"If not, we could find ourselves disrupted during the school year by having to do it at home," said Owens.

Owens says not only is he reminding students about social distancing, custodians are also working to make sure students return to a clean building.

"They're spraying all the hallways, all the classrooms, all the desks have been disinfected, door-handles," said Owens.

"We've been wiping down the desks regularly," said teacher's assistant, Rebecca Turpen.

Rebecca Turpen is a teacher's assistant who will be working with pre-school students this year. She says while she's doing all she can to prepare, she's curious how the first nine weeks will go.

"Interested to see how everything is going to play out with the regulations," said Turpen.

Owens says he hopes everyone stays safe throughout the rest of the year so students can have sense of normalcy again.

"We certainly would like to get all those students back in our building where we can give them everything they need socially, physically, and academically. I just feel like that would be the best solution for us," said Owens.

Owens says ninth grade students will be the only ones returning to school on Monday for a half-day, and then all students will be back on Tuesday.