Lincoln County High School cancels prom, changes grad plans due to coronavirus

Lincoln County High School’s prom is canceled because of the coronavirus.

The school will issue refunds for all prom tickets on June 4, 9 and 10 in the LCHS front lobby from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refunds will only be issued to the senior student who purchased the ticket or their parent or guardian.

The school also changed graduation plans. Due to the coronavirus, families are required to maintain a six-foot distance between different households.

Graduation is still scheduled for June 19 at 7:30 p.m. The school will go over all the protocols during practice the morning of June 19. That's when school leaders will hand out tickets to the ceremony.