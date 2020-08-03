‘Anything we can do to keep our children safe:’ Lincoln Co. school custodians fight coronavirus

Monday was the first day back to school for ninth-graders in the Lincoln County Tennessee school system.

As the district prepares for the return of students in all grades Tuesday, WAAY 31 got an up-close look at what the daily sanitizing routine looks like after students go home for the day.

The lead custodian at Lincoln County High School says anything that students frequently touch during the school day, will be wiped down, process that can take up to four hours a day.

"It's an honor to be able to come to the front lines and fight," said lead custodian Billy Hall.

After a school day ends and hallways become quiet, lead custodian Hall, shows up for work.

"I sanitize the desks, wall lockers, door handles," said Hall.

He has one very important task.

"Anything we can do to keep our children safe," said Hall.

With a heavy-duty sanitizing sprayer and disinfecting wipes, the Lincoln County custodian team starts cleaning.

"Stays on for five minutes, and after the five minute time sequence, you can either wipe them down or let them dry," said Hall. "I Think it's very vital that we do those things."

It's all to keep students like Balian Wingard safe after his mother, Ashley Wingard, decided to let him go to Lincoln County High School in-person so he could stay involved in extracurricular activities.

"He plays with all of his heart. He loves football, so there was no way i was going to take that away from him," said mother, Ashley Wingard.

Even though Wingard says the first day of school went smoothly for her ninth grader, she still has one main concern: the potential for a Coronavirus outbreak.

"I think the high school has about 850 students in the building and i think when you put that many people in an enclosed space, it's bound to happen," said Wingard.

And that's where the unexpected heroes of the pandemic come in.

"If I can be any service, to be able to help for us to move forward, and to carry on, I'm grateful that i was chosen to be able to do that," said Hall.

Hall said at every Lincoln County school a group of custodians are sanitizing twice a day, before students come into school and right after they leave.

Ninth grade students were able to tour Lincoln County High School and get their schedules on Monday.