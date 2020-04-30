Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The 38th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement on Thursday:

The 38th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the uncertainty remaining about how and when public events will be safe to hold, we have decided to postpone the rodeo indefinitely but remain hopeful that such events may be possible later in the year.