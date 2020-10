Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse is in quarantine after being exposed to someone with coronavirus.

The announcement came Tuesday at the Limestone County Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education Address.

Officials didn’t give an exact date of when Shearouse was exposed, other than to say it was recently.

As of Tuesday, the school system said there are 15 positive cases of coronavirus in students.

Seventy-eight students and 11 staff members are in quarantine.