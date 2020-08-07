Limestone County students start first day of school with new coronavirus precautions

Students in Limestone County are back in the classroom on Friday.

Students got onto buses with masks and assigned seats to allow for social distancing. Then, they piled into schools across the district, having their temperatures taken before going inside.

At Creekside Elementary School, students walked back into the classroom for the first time in over four months, but now, signs are all over the school, reminding students to social distance and asking if anyone has symptoms of coronavirus.

"Education is important, socialization is important, but yeah, certainly nervous," said a parent, Travis Peete.

Peete dropped his daughter off for her first day of kindergarten Friday morning.

"We thought it was important for her to go, to get back with some kids instead of just hanging out with sissy and mom and dad," said Peete.

He says while he's anxious about dropping his child off at school in the middle of a pandemic, he says the district is taking the right precautions.

"Just trying to trust the science and trusting who we have to guide us," said Peete.

"We'll make sure we are keeping the building very secure, kind of limit the number of visitors," said Superintendent Randy Shearouse.

Shearouse says faculty has been preparing for this day for months.

"Our teachers are doing a great job of letting them know they need to wash their hands frequently and often, and I think distancing is also going to be a part of the classrooms," said Shearouse.

Peete says he hopes next year, students in Limestone County can have a more normal first day of school.

"Emotional. Taking first pictures with masks on, we didn't do that. I wouldn't want anyone to do it. I was just thinking about looking back at these pictures however many years from now and everyone's wearing masks. We won't be able to forget it," said Peete.

Shearouse says social distancing will be enforced as much as possible, but that will all depend on class sizes.

The district says it will monitor the number of coronavirus cases in the area and make adjustments as needed.