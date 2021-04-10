Limestone County organization helps to get underserved communities vaccinated

More than 500 people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday in Limestone County.

The Limestone Ministry Coalition and Athens-Limestone Hospital teamed up to host a clinic in Athens. The president of the coalition, Keith Shoulders, said they want to make sure everyone can have a chance to be vaccinated, especially the underserved communities.

Roderick Hubbard is glad to help pave the way and ease people's minds when it comes to getting vaccinated.

“I think seeing people like myself getting the vaccine, and people of other cultures and other communities, I think it’s a good thing," said Hubbard.

The Limestone Ministry Coalition and Athens-Limestone Hospital previously held a drive-thru registration clinic to make sure there were no technological barriers. Shoulders said it helped so many people.

“We’re able to not only reach across denominational lines, but ethnic lines, you know, some city lines, you know, some neighborhood lines, and reach across all those lines and help just as many people as possible.”

Rylan Pendleton said he's thankful more diverse communities were part of Saturday's vaccine clinic.

“It’s a blessing that we have this opportunity. I know a lot of African Americans might feel scared to get the shot, and I can understand, but at this time it’s important that we do," he said.

Pendleton thinks this will start more conversations about getting vaccinated, and encourage more people to get a COVID-19 shot.

Shoulders told WAAY 31 that they may have more vaccine clinics in the future, it just depends on the demand from the community.