The Limestone County License Commission Office announced Thursday morning that it will be closed to the public until further notice "due to COVID-19 protocols."

The county has not said if these protocols went into effect due to positive coronavirus tests, people in quarantine, or both.

Customers are encouraged to use online services for this office available at www.limestonelicense.com.

If you have further questions, please leave a message at 256-233-6430.