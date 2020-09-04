Limestone County jury trials resuming in October with coronavirus safety measures

Jury trials will resume in Limestone County in mid-October with new coronavirus safety precautions.

The courts have been operating throughout the pandemic with virtual hearings over Zoom and live hearings when necessary for non-jury cases. This is after the Alabama Supreme Court suspended all jury trials through Sept. 14.

Limestone County Presiding Circuit Judge Bob Baker discussed some of the new precautions that will be in place when trials resume on Oct. 19.

“Given social distancing, even our largest court rooms are simply not large enough to conduct jury qualification, voir dire, and jury selection. Therefore, until further notice, the potential jurors will be ordered to report, not to the Limestone County Courthouse, but to the Athens Senior Center, located at 912 W. Pryor Street, Athens, AL 35611," Baker said in a statement Friday morning.

Baker says potential jurors will be placed in a large room where they can be socially distanced, and masks will be required and provided for free if needed. Temperatures will be checked, as well, and anyone with one of 100° or more will be asked to leave.

Those selected for jury duty will report to the Limestone County Courthouse. They will not be seated in the jury box as usual and will be spread throughout the courtroom gallery.

You can find more coronavirus-related stories here.