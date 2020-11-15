Clear
Limestone County church closed this week after pastor tests positive for coronavirus

The Tanner location of United Methodist Church is evaluating how to do services moving forward.

Posted: Nov 15, 2020 6:09 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

A coronavirus diagnosis is keeping one Limestone county pastor from preaching this week.

The Tanner location of the United Methodist location did not have any services Sunday, but hopes to return soon.

WAAY-31 spoke with the pastor of the church on what he's planning to do for his congregation.

The pastor of the church told us he is hoping to get better soon.

He's re-evaluating how to preach in a safe way, even if that means no more in-person services.

"We have a lot of thoughtful and professional people in the church but somehow it found it's way here again, so here we are," said Jason Greene.

Back in the Spring, two members of the church got coronavirus and passed away and ever since, the team at Tanner United Methodist Church has been extremely careful.

They have two services: one indoor, and one outdoor where people stay in their cars and can listen.

But on Friday after learning another member got coronavirus, the pastor, Jason Greene tested positive as well.

"Most of our time has been spent doing drive-in worship and not even in-house worship. That's only been something we've been doing the last couple of months and now with the numbers on the rise we're definitely going to rethink this because it's too dangerous, way too dangerous," he said.

Right now, Greene is quarantining and shared the text to read on Facebook... But as he recovers, he wants people to know just how seriously he is taking this and wants his congregation and those in the community to do the same.

"I'm a serious follower of Jesus and I think the most important way that we can be known to Jesus is to do the right thing and right now that's to social distance, wearing a mask, and being compassionate to those who are sick," he said.

The pastor said right now, he's unsure if they'll have church this upcoming Sunday, but he said to check and he'll give an update.

The church also helps with the food ministry for those who need it but have had to cancel that this week due to the positive tests.

