Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial postponed due to coronavirus cancellations

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

Blakely faces 11 theft and ethics charges.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Limestone County has canceled all March and April trials, including the criminal trial of Sheriff Mike Blakely.

The trial was scheduled to start Monday. The trial had been delayed a week while the sheriff received medical treatment.

Blakely faces 11 theft and ethics charges. Read more about his case here.

