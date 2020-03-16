Limestone County has canceled all March and April trials, including the criminal trial of Sheriff Mike Blakely.
The trial was scheduled to start Monday. The trial had been delayed a week while the sheriff received medical treatment.
Blakely faces 11 theft and ethics charges. Read more about his case here.
Related Content
- Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial postponed due to coronavirus cancellations
- Events cancelled, postponed in North Alabama due to coronavirus
- Limestone County Senior Centers close due to coronavirus
- Trials in Madison, Limestone counties suspended
- Madison County Sheriff's Office taking precautions due to coronavirus
- NCAA cancels Division I basketball tournaments due to coronavirus
- UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County
- Limestone County officials discuss preparations for coronavirus
- Huntsville-Madison County libraries remaining open, canceling public events due to coronavirus
- Torch Technologies postpones Huntsville ribbon cutting due to concerns about coronavirus
Scroll for more content...