Clear

Limestone County Senior Centers close due to coronavirus

All Limestone County Senior Centers will temporarily close starting Monday, March 16 but the Meals on Wheels program will continue

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 7:12 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2020 7:12 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

All Limestone County Senior Centers will temporarily close starting Monday, March 16 through April 3, 2020.

Senior Centers closing include those in Ardmore, Athens, Elkmont, Good Springs, Owens, Tanner and East Limestone. The Meals on Wheels program will continue.

“We are working closely with national and state agencies regarding COVID-19,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “The safety of our citizens is our top priority.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events