Limestone County Senior Centers close due to coronavirus

All Limestone County Senior Centers will temporarily close starting Monday, March 16 through April 3, 2020.

Senior Centers closing include those in Ardmore, Athens, Elkmont, Good Springs, Owens, Tanner and East Limestone. The Meals on Wheels program will continue.

“We are working closely with national and state agencies regarding COVID-19,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “The safety of our citizens is our top priority.