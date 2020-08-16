Limestone County Schools temporarily closes Elkmont High School due to coronavirus cases

After welcoming students back for just over a week, Elkmont High School announced on Sunday that it would be closed from August 17 through August 21.

In a statement on social media, Principal Elizabeth Cantrell said the decision was made at the Limestone County Schools district level and "in accordance with our reopening plan."

On Thursday, August 13, Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse confirmed that four students tested positive for coronavirus, which resulted 40 students being sent home to quarantine.

18 of those students are football players.

"Although we will be closed, we will continue to provide services and high quality instruction virtually through Google Classroom," Cantrell said in a statement.

The school plans to hand out devices to both seniors and juniors who did not previously have them. That will happen on Sunday night from 4:30-5:30 for seniors and from 5:30-6:30 for juniors.

Elkmont staff will decide on additional plans for other grades soon.

"This decision does not include students at Elkmont Elementary School," Cantrell said.

"This decision to close Elkmont High School was not made lightly. It is our greatest priority to provide a safe learning environment for our students, staff and community. We will be reevaluating the situation at the conclusion of this week and we will be taking extra care to clean and sanitize the school this week as well," Cantrell said.