Limestone County Republican Party holds Trump Rally

With the presidential and other state and local elections just 40 days away, the Limestone County Republican Party hosted more than 200 people Thursday night in a rally supporting President Donald Trump and GOP candidates.

The event also included appearances by Alabama Lieutenant Governor, Will Ainsworth and Secretary of State, John Merrill.

A large crowd gathered at the Athens Event Center to support President Trump. Some followed Coronavirus guidelines for large crowds and wore masks, and some did not, but one thing was unanimous: They all say now it's more important than ever to come together in-person to support a political candidate.

Applause filled the room, as republican leaders in Alabama gave speeches supporting President Trump.

"To make sure America continues to be the greatest country in the history of the world...To promote conservatives who have conservative values, who are committed to doing the right thing," said secretary of state, John Merrill.

Masks were a big topic at the event.

"I don't know about y'all, but I am tired of putting that mask on," said Alabama Lieutenant Governor, Will Ainsworth.

Ainsworth voiced his opinion on the state health order.

"I think individuals should decide whether or not they wear masks. I'm against government mandated mask order. Always have been. Always will be," said Ainsworth.

Some people showed up wearing face coverings, and a lot more didn't.

"Normally I don't wear one, but I do it for other people," said attendee, Gina Dodge.

Without much social distancing at the rally, attendees say this election takes priority.

"Republicans, we have to make sure our voice is heard," said Dodge.

"I think it's a necessity to come out to something like this, just as much as going to church," said attendee, Kenneth Vincent.

Political leaders also discussed topics like pro-life regulations and police support, something attendees plan to talk about at future rallies.

"You may learn something as well as give you an opportunity to voice your opinion," said Vincent.

The group will be holding another gathering on November 1 in Big Spring Park.

We did reach out to the Limestone County Democratic Party to learn if it will be hosting any rallies before the November election, and we are waiting to hear back.