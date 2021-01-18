‘I miss church a lot:’ Limestone County residents line up for coronavirus vaccine

Limestone County Health Department began COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday morning.

Nurse’s said they had 240 Moderna vaccines available. At 11a.m., only 70 vaccines were administered.

Alabamians 75 and older said they were apprehensive on getting the vaccine, but agreed it was the best decision to make.

“We’ve lost many friends to COVID, and we’re older, so that made me think it was probably the right thing to do,” Pat White, resident of Limestone County, said.

White said she just wants to get back to doing the things she loves to do.

“I miss church a lot,” White said. “The only thing I actually do is buy groceries.”

Her husband, Doyle White, said he and his wife have been safe.

“We want to get this vaccine so we can get outside and see some people,” White said.

The two received the Moderna vaccine and will come back to the clinic in a month for their second dose.

The clinic at Limestone County Health Department will run until Friday.