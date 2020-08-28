Limestone County EMA explains what to bring to a storm shelter

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure you’re safe during severe weather and the Coronavirus pandemic.

Limestone County EMA says there are a few things you should bring, like hand sanitizer and a mask to wear in case you aren't able to social distance.

Limestone County EMA officer, Daphne Ellison says you can also bring disinfecting wipes with you to clean any chairs or benches you may touch.

She says you should bring water, a snack, a flashlight, batteries, and your cell phone.

Ellison also suggests multiple ways of getting weather updates, whether that's with a radio or a cell phone.

Ellison wants people to remember tornado warnings mean there’s an imminent threat and you need to find shelter.

"You're most likely for there to be damage from a tornado or you could be hurt during a tornado than COVID," said Daphne Ellison with Limestone County EMA.

The Limestone County EMA says you shouldn't rely solely on sirens, because storms could cause electrical issues and keep them from notifying you of a tornado.

The EMA also wants you to keep in mind no pets are allowed inside any Limestone County storm shelter unless it's a registered service animal.