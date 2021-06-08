Limestone County Courthouse catching up on trials after facing pandemic

The Limestone County Courthouse is working around the clock since jury trials resumed in March.

In the last two months, there have been four murder trials at the Limestone County Courthouse. District Attorney, Brian Jones, said that's unheard of for the courthouse's scheduling.

"There’s nothing in the DA handbook on how to handle a global pandemic," said Jones. "Those of us who are district attorneys have worked together as an associate to work our way through it."

Jones says once trials resumed, the courthouse immediately started working on cases from oldest, to newest.

"We have a docket coming up on Monday, the 14th," said Jones. "Where both judges have set a jury term, which has never happened for twenty years in this county."

The DA said once some of those cases are handled, they'll resume murder cases in August and September.

"After these next catch-up dockets, we’re going to go back to these murder cases tried, then the capital murder cases, and then get back into the regular flow of cases we have coming in," said Jones.

The courthouse is handling more trials at once due to the pandemic. Jones said they went to the county for more money, to hire additional help.

"We added additional lawyers and some other people to come in and help us," said Jones. "We brought in a really good friend of mine who came out of retirement to help."

The DA said there are 29 murder cases that will tried once they catch up on the dockets.