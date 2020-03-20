Limestone County Commission closes offices to the public due to coronavirus outbreak

The Limestone County Commission is closing its offices to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Even though the offices are closed, service is available online.

With the exception of Meals on Wheels, all Limestone County Senior Centers in Ardmore, Athens, Elkmont, Good Springs, Owens, Tanner and East Limestone will be closed.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will operate as usual. They can be contacted at 256-232-0111.

People needing a pistol permit are urged to apply online at www.limestonesheriff.com or to call 256-232-0111.

The commission says inmate visitation onsite has been cancelled, but remote visits can be scheduled online at www.iwebvisit.com.

Fingerprinting and background checks for the public have been suspended.

