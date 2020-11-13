Limestone County Circuit Court Clerk office closed through Monday due to coronavirus

The Limestone County Circuit Court Clerk's office is closed because of coronavirus protocols.

This comes after the circuit clerk, Brad Curnutt, tested positive for coronavirus more than a week ago, and another staff member started feeling symptoms in the last couple of days.

Curnutt says he is doing much better, and his quarantine is set to end Sunday. He says he is planning to reopen the office on Monday, but he will continue monitoring how his staff is feeling over the weekend before making that official.

Curnutt says judges at the courthouse stopped in-person hearings on Monday, and the circuit clerk office is working to catch up on juvenile court, circuit civil cases and processing warrants.

He says the office fell a little behind this week while it was closed, but it won’t be too hard to catch up next week.

“You’ve got to make sure you protect your employees and you have to protect the public that you’re serving, so there’s a lot of give and take there. We are just trying to do the best that we can do like most offices in North Alabama. We are just trying to keep that work up. It is stressful," said Curnutt.

Curnutt says he will tell WAAY 31 by Monday morning if the office will reopen.