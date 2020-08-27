Limestone Correctional Facility staff member tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

This is as of noon Thursday.

The department said the staff member self-quarantined after being told to do so by their health care provider.

An investigation is under way to determine which, if any, inmates or employees that staff member may have been in close contact with.

In its news release, the department said 30 coronavirus cases among staff and contracted staff at all facilities remain active. Also, 325 staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

For inmates at all facilities, 339 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, 71 of which remain active.