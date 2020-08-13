Limestone Co. schools: More than 300 in quarantine; 6 cases of coronavirus confirmed

Four students and two staff members in the Limestone County School System have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 300 students are in quarantine.

Superintendent Randy Shearouse said four students tested positive at Elkmont High School, one staff member tested positive at Piney Chapel Elementary School, and one staff member tested positive at Sugar Creek Elementary School.

He said the individuals in quarantine are doing so because they’ve either been in contact with someone confirmed positive or with someone with symptoms that may be coronavirus.

Of those 300 individuals in quarantine throughout the system, he said 40 are students at Elkmont High School and one is a student at Elkmont Elementary School.

Of the 40 at Elkmont High School, Shearouse said 18 are members of the football team.

Shearouse also said that within the first four days of the school year, between 150 and 160 East Limestone High School students had been asked to quarantine just in case because of exposure to a student with possible coronavirus symptoms.

He said some of them have been able to return because the symptomatic person that some encountered was able to prove they don’t have coronavirus.

Students returned to classrooms in Limestone County schools on Aug. 7.

