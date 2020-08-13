Limestone Co. schools: 4 Elkmont High students have coronavirus; 18 football players in quarantine

Limestone County School System Superintendent Randy Shearouse says four students have tested positive for coronavirus Elkmont High School.

He said 18 players on the school's football team are in quarantine.

He also confirmed that within the first four days of the school year, 160 East Limestone High School students had been asked to quarantine just in case because of exposure to student with possible symptoms.

But as of now, no one at that school has tested positive for coronavirus

Karen Tucker, school system spokeswoman, said she is "unaware of any teachers sent home due to testing positive."

Students returned to classrooms in Limestone County schools on Aug. 7.

