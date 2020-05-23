LifeSouth testing for coronavirus antibodies

If you're curious to know whether you have coronavirus antibodies, there's a way to find out, free of charge.
LifeSouth said they are now testing all eligible blood donors for the coronavirus antibodies.
They note that there is a critical need for donations of all blood types. Those who want to donate can make an appointment to do so.
The test is FDA-authorized that checks for past exposure to the virus. It does not check for current infection.
To find the nearest LifeSouth Donor Center, click here.