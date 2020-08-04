LifeSouth hosts 9th annual blood donation Birthday party

Angeleck Williams celebrated her birthday Tuesday by hosting a blood drive with LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Decatur. This is the 9th annual birthday party blood drive.

LifeSouth is taking steps to make sure everyone who donates stays safe. If you donate, you have to get a temperature check and will be socially distanced from others.

All donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

With a blood shortage because of the pandemic, Williams said she wants to make sure people keep donating.

"For the two seconds it takes to have a needle put in your arm that may be uncomfortable, it's so worth it to someone else who needs it," said Williams. "We just try to make it as fun as possible which entices people to come out."

Over 80 people donated for Williams birthday party blood drive.