LifeSouth encourages those with coronavirus antibodies to donate convalescent plasma

As the number of people hospitalized for coronavirus continues to increase around the state, blood banks are encouraging those with antibodies to donate convalescent plasma.

LifeSouth said they've received a growing demand for the plasma from physicians and hospitals around north Alabama. District Director Kelley McPhail said the demand is due to doctors using more of the plasma in treating some coronavirus patients.

She said on Thursday that the request they're receiving have more than doubled recently.

Currently, everyone who donates blood at LifeSouth will receive an antibody test, which will let them determine if they are able to donate the convalescent plasma.

Once those results come back, a patient can make an appointment with LifeSouth for the plasma donation, which can be done relatively quickly.

"It's easy to do, it takes less than an hour of your time and one donation can help three different patients in the hospital, so it's very important and it's, like I said, a selfless gift," McPhail said.

LifeSouth will remain open for donations throughout the Independence Day weekend and will be giving a holiday shirt to those who donate during this window.

To find a location to donate, click here.