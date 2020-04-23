LifeSouth is partnering with medical centers in Alabama to collect plasma from recovered coronavirus patients.
Health officials will transfuse the plasma to current patients to help their recovery.
You can donate if you haven't had symptoms for 14 days or tested negative by a lab test. If you’re interested, send an email to medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call (888) 795-2707.
Related Content
- LifeSouth collecting plasma from recovered coronavirus patients
- 80% of coronavirus patients on Redstone Arsenal are now recovered
- Hazel Green mother recovering from coronavirus
- Alabama says 18 coronavirus patients have died
- Decatur sees 50% increase of trash collected during coronavirus shutdown
- State: More than 1,200 Alabamians recovered from coronavirus
- State: Coronavirus patient in Lee County is a hospital employee
- Officials: Madison County coronavirus patient visited local emergency department
Scroll for more content...