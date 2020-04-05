Liberty Restaraunt looking to open back up soon

Restaurants across North Alabama are relying on to-go orders to keep their business running.

It's been an adjustment for the industry, but one Scottsboro restaurant in particular knows what its like to face challenges.

In November of last year, a fire broke out at Liberty Restaurant on East Willow Street and they're still no open yet.

WAAY-31 spoke with the owner about what they're working to do to open up soon.

Due to the public health order and the state's order to close all non -essential businesses... restaurants and bars can only serve to-go or curbside pick up order.

At the Liberty that's not an option right now, but that'll change soon.

"It put them in limbo and out of work for a period of time and then coronavirus comes along and here we are," said Barry Nichols.

Barry Nichols is the owner of the Liberty Restaurant.

He told us with both the fire and the coronavirus outbreak...it just hit them like a brick.

The fire started due to an electrical heater in November and they were supposed to open up last month but couldn't.

But Nichols told us his loyal customers are what keeps him motivated.

"People will check in once a week to whatever via Facebook, message, phone call of whatever they keep saying come on come on hurry up...quit dilly nillying," he said.

Every day he and his employees clean up the restaurant and they've already ordered new kitchen appliances to start cooking again.

Though they aren't ready just yet...Nichols says to be patient and they'll open their doors again.

"If it goes as planned by April 30th , we'll be ready," he said.

Nichols told WAAY-31 he wants to thank his staff for helping during this time and will announce when the liberty is back open hopefully soon.