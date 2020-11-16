Less than 3 weeks into November, Madison County surpasses number of coronavirus cases confirmed in October

Community leaders say that Madison County has now surpassed the total number of coronavirus cases in all of October, and we are just a couple weeks into November.

Last Friday, Madison County saw its highest increase in cases at 184.

"The fact that we are in a, for lack of a better term, surge, is disturbing," said Huntsville City Council member, John Meredith.

Newly elected Huntsville City Council member, John Meredith, says he's upset coronavirus numbers are so high right now.

"We're very tired of it, but with the rates going up the way they are, the positivity as well as the laxness, we need to as a community, re-gird our loins a little bit and double our efforts," said Meredith.

He says while he hopes people are following the state health order, he thinks more needs to be done.

"If you're going to have a mandatory mask mandate, make it mean something, and without enforcement, it doesn't mean anything," said Meredith.

Meredith says people need to take precautions to not only protect themselves but to protect others.

"I did have another friend that had to be hospitalized. Thank God he was not intubated, but he's had a rougher time with it, and frankly, he is about 35, 40 years old," said Meredith.

The Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic is now reporting a coronavirus positivity rate over 30%, something Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says isn't too surprising.

"We have persons coming in and out of our larger counties every day, and we also know that there have been some gatherings of persons at fall festivals, Halloween festivals, parties," said Landers.

Both Landers and Meredith say as we get closer to Thanksgiving, people need to continue taking the virus seriously.

"Perhaps pre-plating food, preparing and pre-plating the food, rather than persons gathering around in a buffet," said Landers.

"Please do it by Zoom or virtual FaceTime, or some other avenue," said Meredith.