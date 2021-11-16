Lawsuit filed against CMS Covid vaccine mandate

The fight against Covid-19 vaccine mandates intensifies as Alabama's attorney general filed yet another lawsuit against a federal Covid vaccine mandate.

This one is against the mandate for any health care worker that treats Medicare and Medicaid patients. AG Steve Marshall said it essentially holds those workers hostage and calls it unconstitutional.

"Unconstitutionality is always a hard claim to prove," Robert Lockwood, employment attorney, said. "It really does depend on the facts of each case."

He's not sure how successful any of the lawsuits against the Covid-19 vaccine mandates will be.

"Because we have different sources of authority for each one of these mandates, the analysis is going to be different for each one," Lockwood explained.

Marshall said he fears the damage the vaccine mandate will have on hospitals across the state. That's because the CMS mandate does not offer weekly testing in lieu of getting the vaccine.

But, Lockwood said, people who don't want to get the shot do have the right to file an exemption.

"Under all four of the federal mandates, each one requires that employers consider both health reasons and religious reasons to grant an exemption," Lockwood said.

That said, employers can still require precautions be taken.

"Employers can still require things like masks, weekly testing, as part of an effort to keep the entire workforce protected even if someone has a valid exemption," Lockwood explained.

In early November, Marshall filed a lawsuit against the OSHA mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. In October, the state also filed a lawsuit against the federal contractor vaccine mandate.

Marshall said this legal battle goes beyond fighting the vaccine mandates.

"It’s about planting a flag to say that 'enough is enough.’ The federal government’s power is not boundless, but if we are not vigilant to fight here and now, there will be no going back," Marshall said.