Clear

Lawrence County workers could receive an extra $2,000

Lawrence County Commissioners prepare to vote for pay increase for county workers

The Lawrence County Commission is voting on the pay increase Friday.

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 4:57 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2021 5:37 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

County workers in Lawrence County may soon receive an extra $2,000.

It's because the county is expected to receive about $6.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 Relief.

The county commission is expected to vote on the pay increase Friday. If it's approved, county workers would receive an additional $8 an hour for up to 200 hours. It could go into effect immediately.

"This is a way we can reward them," said District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey. "It's not taxpayer dollars, per se, out of Lawrence County. It came from the federal government, and that's one of the things we can use it for."

Pankey said even though it will be a one-time bonus, the commission wants to show its appreciation for the county employees.

"I think it's well deserved, and the timing — right before Christmas — will be good for them," said Bobby Burch, District 4's commissioner.

In addition to the temporary pay increase, the county is planning to use some of the Covid-19 relief money to refurbish the old courthouse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events