Lawrence County workers could receive an extra $2,000

County workers in Lawrence County may soon receive an extra $2,000.

It's because the county is expected to receive about $6.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 Relief.

The county commission is expected to vote on the pay increase Friday. If it's approved, county workers would receive an additional $8 an hour for up to 200 hours. It could go into effect immediately.

"This is a way we can reward them," said District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey. "It's not taxpayer dollars, per se, out of Lawrence County. It came from the federal government, and that's one of the things we can use it for."

Pankey said even though it will be a one-time bonus, the commission wants to show its appreciation for the county employees.

"I think it's well deserved, and the timing — right before Christmas — will be good for them," said Bobby Burch, District 4's commissioner.

In addition to the temporary pay increase, the county is planning to use some of the Covid-19 relief money to refurbish the old courthouse.