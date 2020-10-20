Lawrence County parents say constant learning changes cause issues

Two Lawrence County schools returned to virtual learning models Tuesday due to a lack of available teachers for classrooms.

That's because so many teachers, including substitutes, are in quarantine due to coronavirus exposure.

Now, students at Moulton and East Lawrence middle schools will work remotely until Nov. 2.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents about the decision and what this means for their kids moving forward.

"Lawrence County doesn't have enough subs as it is, so I assumed that it was because too many had gotten it and just couldn't find enough subs," said Kristy Kelly.

Kelly is a mom of six Lawrence County School System students, and this is what she told us when she received an all-call from the school system Monday afternoon explaining Moulton and East Lawrence middle schools would be moved to virtual starting Tuesday.

"I know that they're trying their best, but for a first grader, you can't teach a first grader how to read, virtually," she said.

Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith told WAAY 31 the number of staff members in quarantine caused the classroom teacher shortage.

So, middle-schoolers picked up Chromebooks to start virtual learning Tuesday through the next several days.

But Kelly told us the decision to move students to virtual learning yet again is causing a strain on her family.

"My older ones are struggling with depression because of everything going on," she said.

The superintendent told WAAY 31 he will be re-evaluating those cases at the end of this month and they're hoping and expecting students to be back in the classroom by Monday, Nov. 2.

Smith also told us they'll be sending out details as to where you can find their wifi-equipped buses around the county. This is to help those who need strong wifi to do their work.