Lawrence County parents happy with decision to close high school due to coronavirus

Lawrence County High School students began their week working remotely Monday, and due to coronavirus, they'll stay that way for the next two weeks.

WAAY 31 learned what this means for students as they continue to go through the school year.

The Lawrence County superintendent told us there’s a number of people in the high school in quarantine and it's causing staffing issues with the amount of teachers available to work.

Now, everyone will be learning virtually until they're cleared to come back.

"I kind of expected it. I think they've done a good job as far as keeping the school open. It's just one of those situations that we've never been in before and it's new to all of us and we're doing the best we can with it," said Gary Woodlee.

Woodlee told WAAY 31 he knew at some point Lawrence County High School would have to close due to coronavirus, but he is happy the district is quick to shut school down to take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

School may be virtual, but athletics are not.

On Monday afternoon, the basketball team still had practice, and Woodlee says he and his son are thankful for that.

"They enjoy it and it gets them out of the house. I mean they're staying cooped up in the house too much as it is, so the more they can get out, the better we all are," he said.

Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith told us everyone is required to wear a mask in the school and they social distance where possible. He said the decision to close school to in-person learning helps keep the number of coronavirus infections low, and Woodlee believes it's what's best.

"Just all got to stick together in this thing and do our best to stay safe. I believe the masks are very important, distancing, I believe, is very important and just stick together. That's the main thing. Stick together, work together," he said.

Smith told us they’re actively searching for more substitute teachers and will monitor the situation, but he is expecting the high school to return to in-person learning on Nov. 6.

We asked Smith for the exact numbers of students and staff members with coronavirus and how many are in quarantine but haven't heard back. We'll let you know when we do.