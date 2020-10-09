Lawrence County murderer dead after testing positive for coronavirus

A man convicted of murder in Lawrence County has died after being tested for coronavirus.

Johnny Dwight Terry, 74, was serving a life sentence at the Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest and died Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The department said Terry suffered from multiple pre-existing medical conditions and was transferred to a hospital on Tuesday after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He tested positive and was in the hospital when he died.

The department said two Limestone facility inmates have tested positive for coronavirus since Wednesday.

In a news release, the department also said:

Newly identified positive case(s) include inmate(s) who are symptomatic and inmate(s) who are asymptomatic. All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmate(s) are currently housed.

Four hundred forty-one total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, 33 of which remain active.

The ADOC was informed via self-reporting that four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of October 7:

• Limestone Correctional Facility – four staff members

These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine as advised.

Forty-four COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Three hundred sixty-nine staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.