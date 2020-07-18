Lawrence County inmate tests positive for coronavirus

An inmate tested positive for coronavirus in the Lawrence County Jail.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office confirmed the positive case in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon.

A representative of the office said that inmate is in isolation and is receiving medical care at the jail.

"The situation is being closely monitored within the jail," the sheriff's office said. "Steps to manage and care will be provided to anyone experiencing symptoms."

The jail did not say in its statement whether any other inmates have or will be tested in the near future.