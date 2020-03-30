Lawrence County declares state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak

Lawrence County has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The county commission held an emergency meeting on Monday. It is modifying operations for each department to limit the amount of employees near each other.
The state of emergency allows county officials to make decisions quickly. It also means all public buildings are closed and all county business has moved online or to over the phone.
As of 2:40 p.m. Monday, Lawrence County has three cases of coronavirus.
