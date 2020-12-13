Lawrence County Schools shift to virtual learning starting Dec. 14

Lawrence County Schools joins a list of districts and individuals schools that are closing out the fall semester in a virtual setting.

The school system said it will transition to virtual learning from December 14-18.

"This decision was made with concern for the health and welfare of our students and staff," officials said in a statement.

Wi-fi buses will be stationed around the county to assist with internet connection.

All pre-ordered meals will be available for pickup on Tuesday, December 15 from 11:30-12:30 at each school. However, parents must pre-order the meals by Sunday night.