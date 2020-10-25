Lawrence County High School moves to remote learning through November

Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith told WAAY-31 Lawrence County High School students will move to remote learning starting Monday due to coronavirus cases at the school.

Students will be virutally learning until November 6th.

Superintendent Smith also told us those indiviuals who have been exposed to those with coronavirus have already contacted.

He says they are keeping their safety protocols as a top priority, so students will b away while they clean the school.

They will monitor the situation but expect students to be back in the classroom after the 2 weeks has passed.