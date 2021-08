The Lawrence County Public Library was shut down because of a COVID exposure.

The library says a volunteer unknowingly exposed staff to the Delta variant.

Three of four library employees are now required to quarantine for the next two weeks. The library says it does not have enough staff to re-open the library.

The library is expected to reopen on Monday, August 16 at noon.

Any fines that accrue during the closure will be waived and due dates will be adjusted.