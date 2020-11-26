Law enforcement warning people to drive safely Thanksgiving weekend

People across the country are traveling to see family and friends, and spend thanksgiving with the ones they love. Local law enforcement is asking people to take precautions to keep them safe.

This year one of the main issues law enforcement wants to avoid is road rage. They are asking people to pack some patience while traveling.

"We're visiting my mother-in-law. She lives near Birmingham," said mother, Karla Parkman.

Wednesday afternoon, Karla Parkman and her family made a two-hour drive to spend thanksgiving with family and despite driving carefully, she noticed several car wrecks.

"We saw one just getting into Birmingham. It was a guy who was going on the opposite side," said Parkman.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking people to be extra careful while traveling this weekend.

"We're asking people to be aware of the speeds they are traveling at to stay safe, obey all the traffic law and speed limit laws," said State Trooper, Gregory Corble.

State trooper, Gregory Corble is also asking drivers to keep a safe distance between other cars and avoid being distracted behind the wheel.

"Please put your cell phones down," said Corble.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to still follow CDC guidelines while traveling.

"If you have to get out of your vehicle and you're going to be around people, make sure that you are wearing your mask. Any kind of sanitation that you can take with you," said Madison County Sheriff's Officer, Brent Patterson.

To avoid road rage, law enforcement says the best thing to do is give yourself extra drive time so you're not in such a hurry.

"With the year we've had this year, the last thing you want to do is get on the road and cause an issue and make a terrible mistake that will affect your life for the rest of your life," said Patterson.

"Take your time. There's no rush for you to be in one place," said Parkman.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says before you get on the road, make sure you have your route planned out to avoid stress.