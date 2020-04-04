Law enforcement responds to new Alabama stay-at-home order

We are learning how law enforcement agencies will enforce the new stay-at-home order that is now in effect.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 it isn't out looking for people who are breaking social-distancing laws. Instead, officers will respond if there have been complaints.

"I was sad. Just even longer that we're kind of stuck," said Huntsville resident, Rendi Hernandez.

Huntsville resident, Rendi Hernandez, tells me she never thought Alabama would need to enact the stay-at-home order.

"It should not have taken it getting to this point. People just don't listen," said Hernandez.

Karen Smith lives in Decatur. She thinks the new order will encourage people to be safer.

"I hope that they will do a better job than they've been doing to date. I hope this gives the police more power to make them do a better job," said Decatur resident, Karen Smith.

The stay at home order only allows people to leave their homes if they are performing an essential activity.

"At the end of the day, we want everyone to sit and think, did I do everything I could possibly do today to prevent this virus from being worse than it is," said Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says it will respond to calls about people violating the new order and will give them a warning and educate them about the new law. If people refuse to listen, then further action could be taken.

"It is a ticketed offense and it is an arrestable offense, but like I said, our guys use common sense, they're going to use discretion like I said, we aren't out there to scare anyone," said Patterson.

Hernandez and Smith hope people will make better decisions to keep Coronavirus from spreading.

"The longer they continue to go out and do what they want, the longer this is going to go on," said Hernandez.

"We need to do what we can on our end to help those who are fighting this on the front end," said Smith.

Officers tell WAAY 31 if they have to stop someone for violating the new stay at home order, they will try to educate people about it as much as they can.

The stay-at-home order will end at 5 p.m. on April 30, unless it's extended.