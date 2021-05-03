Lauderdale County officials push community to get vaccinated

Lauderdale County officials joined with state health leaders to update the community on coronavirus and push people to go out and get vaccinated.

"If we do not vaccinate more people in the state of Alabama, that we will not be able to control this virus," says Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Dr. Landers said we're at the point where we have plenty of shots but need more arms. This comes as Lauderdale County is seeing a slight increase in coronavirus cases.

"Our entire hospital staff is exhausted from COVID, so please get your vaccination," said Russell Pigg, North Alabama Medical Center President.

Since hospital staff are run down from treating coronavirus, officials are concerned what another surge would mean for the community.

All of the speakers said to talk with your health care provider if you have any questions so they can help you with your concerns regarding the vaccine.