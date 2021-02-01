Lauderdale County inmate with coronavirus dies Monday

A Lauderdale County inmate with coronavirus died on Monday.

The inmate, who was incarcerated since March of 2020 for domestic violence-related charges, died at North Alabama Medical Center Monday morning. He was in his mid-30s.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was seen by medical staff on Jan. 26 and was treated for nausea. He was sent to the hospital emergency room the following day and was treated and discharged.

The inmate was placed in isolation and was seen again on Jan. 28 after reporting that he fell in his cell. An X-ray came back clear.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Monday, the inmate began having other issues and that’s when he was admitted to the hospital. He tested positive for the virus upon admission.

The sheriff’s office says “it is unclear as to how he contracted the virus or if his death was directly related to the disease.” It also says this is the first time an incarcerated inmate has tested positive.