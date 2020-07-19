Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office speaks after deputies test positive for coronavirus

"This is not your average common cold, common flu. This virus is a lot worse and it is highly contagious. We've got to take precautions, every one of us, to make sure we can lessen the spreading of this virus so we can get it under control," said Alex Moore.

You just heard from one Lauderdale county sheriff's deputy after he contracted coronavirus on a 9-1-1 call.

Fortunately, after nearly 12 days, he beat it and is returning to work Monday.

This comes after 6 other deputies tested positive... one of which is in serious condition.

WAAY-31 spoke with the Lauderdale county sheriff about the impact this is having on the entire department.

Right now, 6 deputies from the Lauderdale county sheriff's office are at home quarantined after testing positive.

However, the sheriff told us one is in serious condition.

He said it's hard not having his full team, but they're making the best out of the situation.

"We are a little short on shifts, and of course, had to have more time to cover the shortage," said Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Out of 48 deputies with the sheriff's office, 7are testing positive for coronavirus so far.

Out of those 7...only one has fully recovered.

But it wasn't smooth sailing for that deputy.

At one point, he says he felt like his body was deteriorating.

"The only medicine they gave me or told me to take was like Tylenol, Mucinex...stuff that was over the counter because there's no medicine or cure for it, or anything. So I think that's what really made it worse for me," said Moore.

Alex Moore is only 26 and he contracted the virus while out on a 9-1-1 call.

It wasn't until after he cleared the scene, the homeowners told the sheriff's office they were positive.

After 12 long days he was able to test negative and will return to work Monday.

But Moore says he's now taking even more precautions while on the job.

"If it's a report that can be taken over the phone and not in person, I'll do it over the phone. When I get home, I have my family, so I'll go in the garage, take my uniform off, it goes straight in the washer, and I get straight in the shower," he said.

Sheriff Singleton says it's been tough knowing his deputies are putting their health at risk just by showing up to work...

however, he's thankful for the amount of support pouring in from the community.

"We want to do everything we can do but it's just a helpless feeling when you know you've got employees at home, laid up sick and there's nothing you can do," he said.

Sheriff Singleton told us he's hoping everyone makes a full recovery.

Like we mentioned, one of those deputies is in serious condition.\

The remaining five are on the road to recovery and expected to be okay.

Right now, the lobby is open with limited access.

We learned the wife and child of one of the deputies have also tested positive for coronavirus.