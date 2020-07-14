Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office closes while waiting on employee coronavirus test results

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office closed as they await coronavirus test results from three employees, according to Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Singleton says one staff member and two deputies are still waiting on test results after they all were showing symptoms of coronavirus.

A staff member received a negative test result on Monday and returned to work. Singleton is hoping the others will have the same results since they all had the same symptoms.

Singleton said they are erring on the side of caution and plan on reopening if the results come back negative. The three employees are self-quarantining and the office is being cleaned.

Right now, any non-emergency questions are being handled over the phone at 256-760-5757.

In the last month, three deputies have tested positive for coronavirus. One has returned to work after receiving a negative test result. The other two are improving but waiting to test negative for the virus.