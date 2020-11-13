Lauderdale County High School moves to remote learning due to students, teachers quarantining

Lauderdale County High School is doing remote learning only due to several teachers and students quarantining.

This is for the high school only and started on Friday. Students will return on Nov. 30.

Staff members not quarantining will still report to school during this period.

Free meals will be distributed to students on Wednesdays. For Lauderdale County High School, pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The ongoing safety concerns for our students and staff members require us to be flexible and diligent in making decisions such as this one to go with remote learning temporarily at any school,” said Superintendent Jon Hatton.